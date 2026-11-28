The airline's Norwegian branch collapsed mainly because of soaring fuel prices and not enough funding to keep things running.

CEO Eivind Roald pointed to rising fuel costs as a major reason for the shutdown.

Norse Atlantic started in 2021 with big plans for cheap transatlantic flights, but its struggles highlight how tough things are right now for low-cost airlines facing unpredictable expenses.

The parent company and UK subsidiary are still operating as they figure out next steps.