Norse Atlantic Airways files for bankruptcy, cancels flights, stranding passengers
Norse Atlantic Airways suddenly filed for bankruptcy and canceled all flights, catching passengers off guard and leaving many stuck without clear answers.
With customer service now offline, people are being told to reach out to their travel agents, credit card companies, or insurance providers to sort out refunds or find new ways home.
Norse Atlantic CEO cites fuel costs
The airline's Norwegian branch collapsed mainly because of soaring fuel prices and not enough funding to keep things running.
CEO Eivind Roald pointed to rising fuel costs as a major reason for the shutdown.
Norse Atlantic started in 2021 with big plans for cheap transatlantic flights, but its struggles highlight how tough things are right now for low-cost airlines facing unpredictable expenses.
The parent company and UK subsidiary are still operating as they figure out next steps.