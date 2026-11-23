Narasimhan, who also sits on Anthropic's board, admits AI has sped up drug development at Novartis, and within a decade he estimates AI could shrink the standard 12-year drug development timeline down to eight years, cutting tasks like lab simulations and paperwork much more quickly.

But as he puts it, coding and language are far better understood; AI can learn and predict them much more easily than human biology.

So for now, AI helps scientists work faster, but big medical miracles will still take time.