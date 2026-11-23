Novartis's Narasimhan says AI won't cure cancer in 5-10 years
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan says we shouldn't expect AI to cure cancer in the next five to 10 years.
He points out that human biology is incredibly complex, and while tech leaders are hyping fast breakthroughs, he feels it's important to stay realistic about what AI can actually do right now.
Novartis says AI speeds drug development
Narasimhan, who also sits on Anthropic's board, admits AI has sped up drug development at Novartis, and within a decade he estimates AI could shrink the standard 12-year drug development timeline down to eight years, cutting tasks like lab simulations and paperwork much more quickly.
But as he puts it, coding and language are far better understood; AI can learn and predict them much more easily than human biology.
So for now, AI helps scientists work faster, but big medical miracles will still take time.