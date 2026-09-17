Novio by Credilio and Indian Overseas Bank launch RuPay card
Novio (from Credilio Financial Technologies) and Indian Overseas Bank just dropped a new RuPay credit card, made especially for people who use UPI and those getting their very first credit card.
Signing up is completely digital and quick, and you can get started even if you don't have a credit history: just back it with a fixed deposit.
There are two versions: RuPay Select and RuPay Platinum.
Novio plans 5 million cards
This launch mixes IOB's banking power with novio's techy onboarding and rewards.
It's part of novio's big plan after raising ₹100 crore in funding: They want to hand out 5 million cards in 3 years, focusing on smaller towns (tier-five cities) where formal credit is still hard to get.
The goal? Make building your financial future easier, no matter where you live.