World's first once-weekly insulin launched in India: Check prices
What's the story
Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has launched Awiqli, the world's first once-weekly basal insulin for adults with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The launch marks a major shift in diabetes management as it reduces the number of insulin injections from 365 a year to just one every week. Awiqli is expected to address one of the biggest barriers to insulin adoption in India, the fear of daily injections.
Market need
Addressing India's diabetes burden
India is home to over 101 million people with diabetes and another 136 million with prediabetes. The country also has over nine lakh people suffering from Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that requires insulin therapy for management. About 10% of those with Type 2 diabetes also require insulin therapy. Awiqli could help improve treatment adherence and encourage earlier insulin initiation among patients who are reluctant to start therapy due to fears of daily injections.
Treatment regimen
How Awiqli works
Unlike conventional basal insulins that require daily administration, Awiqli is given once a week through a pen device called FlexTouch. Clinical data from the ONWARDS-1 program showed that Awiqli delivered superior HbA1c reduction and improved "time in range" compared to once-daily insulin glargine U100, while maintaining a comparable safety profile. More patients with Type 2 diabetes also achieved HbA1c levels below 7% without hypoglycemia, according to Novo Nordisk.
Pricing
Awiqli starts at ₹2,611 for a 1ml pen
Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, called the launch a "defining moment" for diabetes care in the country. He said once-weekly dosing could reduce both psychological and physical barriers associated with insulin therapy. Imported directly from Denmark, the product is priced at ₹2,611 for a 1ml pen containing 700 units of insulin. Based on a weekly dosage of 70 units, a single pen will last a patient for 10 weeks, or roughly 2.5 months.