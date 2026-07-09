World's first once-weekly insulin launched in India: Check prices

Market need

Addressing India's diabetes burden

India is home to over 101 million people with diabetes and another 136 million with prediabetes. The country also has over nine lakh people suffering from Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that requires insulin therapy for management. About 10% of those with Type 2 diabetes also require insulin therapy. Awiqli could help improve treatment adherence and encourage earlier insulin initiation among patients who are reluctant to start therapy due to fears of daily injections.