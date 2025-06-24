Weight-loss drug Wegovy launched in India: Check monthly cost

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has introduced its blockbuster weight loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide-based GLP-1 therapy), in India. The injectable medication will be available in five different strengths delivered via easy-to-use pen devices. The drug is intended for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more without co-morbidities and those with a BMI of 27 or more with co-morbidities. It is the first and only medication approved for chronic weight management in India.

Cost details Wegovy available in 5 strengths, priced between ₹17,345-26,050 The 0.25mg, 0.5mg and 1mg dosage of Wegovy will cost ₹17,345 for a month. A higher dose form of 1.75mg will cost ₹24,280 a month, while 2.4mg dose will be for ₹26,050. The drug follows a four-week dosage cycle starting with the lowest strength of 0.25mg per week for four weeks before gradually increasing to higher doses as prescribed by a doctor based on patient response and outcomes over time.

Market positioning Wegovy faces competition from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India emphasized that around one in three patients on Wegovy lost 20% or more of their weight, highlighting its strong performance. The company faces stiff competition from Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which has shown better weight loss results in global trials—up to 15.3% at 12 months. This puts Novo Nordisk in a position where it has to differentiate itself through pricing, accessibility, and clinical positioning strategies for its GLP-1 therapy drugs like Wegovy.