Novo Nordisk to adopt 'Novo' name on product packaging
Novo Nordisk, the company behind popular weight-loss meds like Ozempic and Wegovy, is now just calling itself "Novo."
The move is all about making the brand catchier and more relatable in today's fast-paced, consumer-focused world.
Legally, it will still be Novo Nordisk, but it will use "Novo" on its packaging.
Novo unveils logo, US Wegovy tablet
Along with the new name comes a redesigned bull logo and updated packaging: think of it as a glow-up for your medicine cabinet.
CEO Mike Doustdar says this rebrand is part of its push to reinvent itself.
Novo isn't just sticking to what worked before; it released a new tablet form of Wegovy in the United States in January 2026 and is listening closely to feedback from people using it for everyday weight management, not just patients with medical conditions.