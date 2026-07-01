NPCI and HSBC India enable international UPI showing INR amounts
Business
NPCI and HSBC India are teaming up to let you pay internationally with UPI and see the real INR amount you'll be charged, right at checkout.
No more guessing or hidden fees; Indian travelers get instant, transparent currency conversion, making spending abroad way simpler.
UPI now works in 9 countries
UPI now works in nine countries (think Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Nepal, and more).
Thanks to this partnership, you'll know exactly what you're paying in rupees when shopping or eating out overseas.
Merchants also get smoother settlements in their local currency.
With HSBC's global payment tech running 24/7 behind the scenes, international UPI payments just got a whole lot friendlier for everyone.