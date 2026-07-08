NPCI applies to open tech finance unit in GIFT City
Business
NPCI (the organization behind UPI and RuPay) is looking to open a new tech-finance unit in Gujarat's GIFT City.
They have applied for space on the 18th floor of the IFSCA headquarters, aiming to boost digital finance innovation from this growing financial hotspot.
NPCI hub to create 25 jobs
This hub is set to create 25 highly skilled jobs, almost an even split between men and women. It's part of NPCI's push to keep India ahead in digital payments.
GIFT City itself is quickly turning into a magnet for big tech names like Infosys and Cognizant, with 18 companies already approved or planning to move in.