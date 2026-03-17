You can now pay via UPI in Sri Lanka

NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) has expanded Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant acceptance in Sri Lanka . The move is aimed at enhancing cross-border payment experiences for Indian tourists. The initiative will support the growth of Sri Lanka's digital economy and strengthen economic and cultural ties between India and its island neighbor.

Vision What did NPCI International say? Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO of NPCI International, said, "NPCI International is committed to building trusted, interoperable payment corridors that bring countries closer through technology." He further added that their engagement in Sri Lanka reflects a shared vision to enhance digital payment acceptance and simplify travel and commerce for millions. He added that through their partnership with LankaPay, they are advancing seamless, secure transactions.

Payment benefits UPI's collaboration with LankaPay UPI, India's real-time payment system, enables instant account-to-account transactions through mobile apps and handles over 20 billion financial transactions every month. The collaboration between NPCI International and LankaPay allows Indian tourists to make payments across Sri Lanka by scanning LankaQR codes with UPI-enabled apps. This significantly reduces the need for physical cash.

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