NPCI International Payments enables UPI for online Burj Khalifa bookings
Heading to Dubai? You can now book your "At the Top, Burj Khalifa" experience online using UPI, just like you do back home.
NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) rolled out this feature with NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment, making it way easier for Indian travelers to plan ahead and pay in a familiar way.
NIPL expands UPI acceptance in UAE
This is part of a bigger push by NIPL to bring UPI to more places abroad, especially in the UAE.
With earlier partnerships already letting Indians use UPI at NEOPAY-supported spots across the country, adding Burj Khalifa is another win.
As NIPL's MD and CEO Ritesh Shukla put it, "By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE."