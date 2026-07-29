NPCI International Payments enables UPI for online Burj Khalifa bookings

This is part of a bigger push by NIPL to bring UPI to more places abroad, especially in the UAE.

With earlier partnerships already letting Indians use UPI at NEOPAY-supported spots across the country, adding Burj Khalifa is another win.

As NIPL's MD and CEO Ritesh Shukla put it, "By enabling UPI acceptance for online bookings at At the Top, Burj Khalifa, we are making it easier for them to use a payment method they know and trust while planning their visit, even before they arrive in the UAE."