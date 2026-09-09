NPCI's AiNxt and AtOM platforms are here: How they work
What's the story
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched two new agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, AiNxt and Agentic Orchestration & Messaging (AtOM), at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. The platforms are designed to leverage AI for automating workflows and processes in India's digital payments ecosystem. The move comes as NPCI and the wider payments ecosystem explore agentic AI, where systems can perform tasks with minimal human intervention.
Features
AiNxt lets users build and deploy their own AI agents
AiNxt is an enterprise-focused agentic AI platform that lets organizations and individuals create and deploy their own AI agents.
The platform supports a bring-your-own-model (BYOM) approach, letting users use different AI models for their applications.
The AiNxt suite includes AiNxt OS, AiNxt Code, AiNxt CLI, and AiNxt Enterprise, tools designed to help developers build, test, and deploy AI applications through development environments and command-line interfaces.
Specific application
AtOM focuses on agent-to-agent orchestration in payments ecosystem
The second platform, AtOM, focuses on agent-to-agent orchestration and has a more specific application in the payments ecosystem.
NPCI says AtOM can handle processes like system integration, change management, partner onboarding, testing, and certification through a single workflow.
It is initially meant to support ecosystems such as Unified Payments Interface (UPI), where changes often need to be implemented and certified across multiple banks and payment service providers.
Platform benefits
AtOM can be extended to other NPCI products
NPCI says AtOM is designed to cut down on the manual work involved in testing and certification while improving coordination between ecosystem participants.
The platform also employs machine-readable and digitally signed interactions, which can help with compliance and audit requirements.
Its architecture is based on JSON-RPC 2.0 and could be extended to other NPCI products and payment systems in the future.