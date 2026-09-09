NPCI's AiNxt and AtOM platforms are here: How they work

AiNxt is an enterprise-focused agentic AI platform that lets organizations and individuals create and deploy their own AI agents.

The platform supports a bring-your-own-model (BYOM) approach, letting users use different AI models for their applications.

The AiNxt suite includes AiNxt OS, AiNxt Code, AiNxt CLI, and AiNxt Enterprise, tools designed to help developers build, test, and deploy AI applications through development environments and command-line interfaces.