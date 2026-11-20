NPCI launches UPI Vyapaar Saksham scheme for merchants ₹300/QR ₹750/soundbox
NPCI just rolled out the UPI Vyapaar Saksham Scheme to help small merchants in Tier 3 to Tier 6 centers, north-eastern states, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and eligible merchants covered under notified Central Government schemes get more comfortable with digital payments.
The scheme sweetens the deal by offering ₹300 for every QR code set up and ₹750 for each soundbox, especially focusing on smaller towns and places that haven't seen much digital payment action yet.
Merchants need 25 transactions, ₹5,000 monthly
To snag these incentives, merchants need to record at least 25 eligible transactions in two out of three months, with a minimum monthly transaction value of ₹5,000.
There's also a push for steady growth: if merchants increase their transaction volume by 5% each quarter, they can unlock extra perks, with even more benefits lined up for those in Tier 3 to 6 cities and northeastern states.
It's all about making UPI payments easier and more rewarding for local businesses.