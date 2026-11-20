NPCI just rolled out the UPI Vyapaar Saksham Scheme to help small merchants in Tier 3 to Tier 6 centers, north-eastern states, the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and eligible merchants covered under notified Central Government schemes get more comfortable with digital payments.

The scheme sweetens the deal by offering ₹300 for every QR code set up and ₹750 for each soundbox, especially focusing on smaller towns and places that haven't seen much digital payment action yet.