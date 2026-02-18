NPCI partners with NVIDIA to build AI for digital payments

NPCI will use NVIDIA's Nemotron models to create an AI foundation that follows India's data privacy rules. This builds on their earlier UPI Help Assistant project but aims for something bigger—an AI layer that can handle multiple languages and process tons of transactions smoothly.

Rise of sovereign AI models in India

AI is quickly becoming a game-changer in finance, and NPCI isn't alone—companies like Sarvam.ai and Tech Mahindra are also developing sovereign or Indic-focused models for various sectors.

With so many players building "sovereign" Indian AI models, these efforts could support features such as multilingual support, improved grievance redressal, and operational intelligence in banking apps and payment platforms.