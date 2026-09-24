NPCI restores MDR on UPI above ₹2,000 for ₹1,000cr firms
Business
NPCI is bringing back the merchant discount rate (MDR) for some UPI transactions, mainly to help cover rising costs and keep the payment system strong.
Don't worry, this mostly affects really large companies (those making over ₹1,000 crore a year), and regular users or small merchants won't see any changes.
Merchant payments up to ₹2,000 are also exempt, so most everyday transactions stay free.
NPCI proposes ₹3,000cr merchant soundbox fund
Alongside this change, NPCI wants to set up a ₹3,000 crore fund to help merchants with a soundbox.
The goal is pretty ambitious: make UPI even more accessible for both shoppers and businesses across India, aiming to reach 1 billion people with easier payments and more credit options.