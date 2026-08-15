NPCI: UPI processed 23.66B transactions worth ₹29.88L/cr in July 2026
Business
UPI saw a massive 23.66 billion transactions worth ₹29.88 lakh crore in July 2026, according to NPCI data.
PhonePe led the pack with 10.86 billion transactions (almost half of all UPI payments), while Google Pay wasn't far behind.
Together, they powered over 78% of all UPI transactions and handled more than 81% of the total money moved, making them the go-to apps for digital payments.
Paytm 3rd with 1.9B transactions
Paytm held onto third place with 1.9 billion transactions, and Navi showed some growth too, jumping from 842.51 million to 947.08 million transactions in a month.
Smaller players like super.money and BHIM also grew modestly, while CRED added significant value despite fewer transactions.
Basically, if you're using UPI, chances are you're on PhonePe or Google Pay!