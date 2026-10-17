NPPA sets caps for 137 anticancer drugs starting Nov 9
Business
Good news for anyone worried about cancer treatment costs: starting November 9, the NPPA is capping trade margins on 137 anticancer drugs, which means prices at the pharmacy could drop by as much as 70%.
This move is all about making life-saving medicines more affordable and accessible.
Drug companies must publish prices
Drug companies now have to publish updated price lists, and hospitals and pharmacies must clearly display these new prices, so no more guessing what you'll pay.
You can also check current rates anytime on the NPPA website or the Pharma Sahi Daam app.
State drug controllers have been directed to enforce compliance across manufacturers, dealers, retailers, hospitals, and medical institutions.