NPS, EPF reforms: More flexibility for your retirement savings
Big updates just landed for India's two main retirement plans—NPS and EPF—making it simpler and more flexible for crores of Indians to manage their money.
These changes, recently rolled out, are all about giving you easier access and more control over your savings.
What's new with NPS?
You can now withdraw up to 80% of your NPS corpus as a lump sum, with only 20% going into an annuity after age 60 or 15 years.
If your balance is up to ₹8 lakh, you can take it all out at once.
Plus, you can keep growing your money in NPS until age 85 if you want.
How has EPF changed?
EPF withdrawals are now way simpler—just three broad categories cover most needs like illness, education (up to 10 times), housing, or special situations after a year on the job.
Lost your job? You can grab 75% of your balance instantly; the rest is available after a year.
At retirement (age 55+) or disability, full access opens up.
Faster claims with less paperwork
EPF claims are now automated through Aadhaar-linked UANs—no more chasing documents.
This should mean quicker payouts when you need them most.