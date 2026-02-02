NRIs can now invest more in Indian stocks
Business
Big update from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman—NRIs and other overseas Indians can now invest twice as much in Indian stocks as before.
This move comes after data showed cooling interest from foreign investors, and the government hopes it'll bring more global money into Indian markets.
Individual limits have jumped from 5% to 10%
If you or your family live abroad, investing in India just got a lot simpler and more rewarding.
Individual limits have jumped from 5% to 10%, and the combined limit for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) in a single listed company is now up to 24%.
The new rules make it easier for overseas investors to buy shares without all the old red tape, which could mean a stronger stock market and better opportunities for everyone.