NRIs can now invest more in Indian stocks

Individual limits have jumped from 5% to 10%

If you or your family live abroad, investing in India just got a lot simpler and more rewarding.

Individual limits have jumped from 5% to 10%, and the combined limit for Persons Resident Outside India (PROIs) in a single listed company is now up to 24%.

The new rules make it easier for overseas investors to buy shares without all the old red tape, which could mean a stronger stock market and better opportunities for everyone.