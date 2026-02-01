NRIs, OCIs, foreign nationals can invest directly in Indian stocks
Business
Big update from Budget 2026: Now, NRIs, OCIs, and even foreign nationals can invest straight into Indian stock markets—no more jumping through hoops or dealing with complicated FPI routes.
This will be under the Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS) through PIS-linked accounts.
Investment cap per company doubles to 10%
The investment cap per company just doubled to 10% for individuals and 24% in total.
This means more global money could flow into Indian stocks, making the market livelier and possibly more rewarding for everyone.
The move aims to bring in steady, long-term investors after recent outflows—and honestly, it just makes investing in India a whole lot simpler for people living abroad.