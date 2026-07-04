NRIs open more Indian stock accounts despite cooling investments
Business
NRI investments in Indian stocks are cooling off, even though more accounts are being opened.
Tighter KYC (Know Your Customer) rules are making it tough for NRIs to actually invest, and factors like global tensions and a sluggish market aren't helping either.
Experts urge digital KYC and e-notarization
Industry experts say it's time for a change, calling for digital KYC and e-notarization to cut the hassle.
They think smoother processes could encourage more NRI investments and boost money flowing into India, especially as discussions around foreign deposits heat up.
The big idea: make things secure but not so complicated that investors give up.