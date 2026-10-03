Nscale hires Justin Osofsky as COO ahead of IPO
Business
Nscale, a fast-growing AI infrastructure company, just brought on Justin Osofsky (an 18-year Meta veteran) as its new chief operating officer.
With Nscale gearing up for a big IPO, Osofsky's experience at Meta is expected to help the company scale up and handle global operations as it expands.
Nscale targets $3B New York IPO
Nscale is aiming to raise $3 billion in its upcoming New York IPO to keep up with surging AI computing demand.
The company started out in crypto mining but quickly shifted gears, now partnering with tech giants like NVIDIA and Microsoft.
Osofsky will work alongside CEO Josh Payne and board member Sheryl Sandberg (also a former Meta executive), giving Nscale a leadership team packed with serious tech industry experience.