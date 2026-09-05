Nscale plans $3.5B pre-IPO raise with $1.5B convertibles, $2B NVIDIA
Business
Nscale, a British AI infrastructure startup founded in 2024, is aiming to raise $3.5 billion just before its IPO later this month.
The plan is to get $1.5 billion through convertible notes (basically loans that can turn into shares) and another $2 billion from NVIDIA.
Nscale raised $1.1B, landed $45B deal
Nscale's rise has been powered by massive investments, like a record-breaking $1.1 billion Series B round earlier this year, led by Aker with NVIDIA joining in, which was called "the largest Series B in European history."
Before that, they raised $155 million in late 2024.
They've also landed a huge $45 billion deal with Anthropic and are projecting revenues of $103 billion based on signed customer leases, according to The Information.