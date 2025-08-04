NSDL IPO oversubscribed 41 times: What to know

NSDL is India's oldest and biggest depository, handling electronic custody and transfer of securities worth over ₹398 lakh crore. Basically, it keeps your shares safe and makes trading smoother for everyone in the market.

IPO details

This IPO is a pure offer for sale—so all money raised goes to existing shareholders, not to NSDL itself.

Shares are priced between ₹760-₹800 each; allotment happens August 4 and listing is set for August 6 on BSE.

The gray market hints at a listing price around ₹920 (about 15% higher than top-end IPO price).