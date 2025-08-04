NSDL IPO oversubscribed 41 times: What to know
NSDL's IPO just closed with demand off the charts—oversubscribed 41 times overall.
Big institutional investors led the way, applying for over 104 times their quota.
Non-institutional and retail investors weren't far behind, subscribing nearly 35 times and 7.7 times respectively.
What does NSDL do?
NSDL is India's oldest and biggest depository, handling electronic custody and transfer of securities worth over ₹398 lakh crore.
Basically, it keeps your shares safe and makes trading smoother for everyone in the market.
IPO details
This IPO is a pure offer for sale—so all money raised goes to existing shareholders, not to NSDL itself.
Shares are priced between ₹760-₹800 each; allotment happens August 4 and listing is set for August 6 on BSE.
The gray market hints at a listing price around ₹920 (about 15% higher than top-end IPO price).