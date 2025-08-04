Next Article
Tata Investment Corporation announces stock split for 1st time
Tata Investment Corporation just announced its first-ever stock split, turning each ₹10 share into 10 shares of Re. 1.
The goal? To make buying shares easier and more affordable for regular investors.
The company will get shareholder approval and regulatory clearances before moving ahead.
Share price rises on positive Q1FY26 results
The news has already nudged Tata Investment's share price up by 3.8% on the BSE.
This comes as Tata reports a solid Q1FY26, with profits up 11.6% to ₹146.3 crore and revenues rising slightly too.
The split is part of Tata's push to welcome more retail investors, building on their history of investor-friendly moves like bonus shares back in 2005.