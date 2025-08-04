HDB Financial's ₹12,500cr IPO—what's the buzz around it
HDB Financial Services, part of HDFC Bank, just pulled off a massive IPO—raising ₹12,500 crore. The offer included a fresh ₹2,500 crore issue and a ₹10,000 crore sale by HDFC Bank.
Shares were priced between ₹700 and ₹740, and the IPO was hugely popular—oversubscribed nearly 18 times overall and over 31 times by big institutional investors.
This puts HDB's market value at about ₹61,000 crore.
HDB Financial has over 1,700 branches
HDB Financial lends to retail customers and small businesses across India. They're big in vehicle and asset financing too.
With more than 1,700 branches (many in smaller cities), their assets have grown over 23% each year—topping ₹1 lakh crore by FY25.
Investors are hopeful of good returns
HDB shares made their debut on July 2 at ₹835—a solid jump from the IPO price—and briefly hit ₹891 before dipping below issue price in August.
Even with some ups and downs since listing, investors are hopeful thanks to strong growth and expected returns of 2.2% on assets and nearly 15% on equity for FY25.