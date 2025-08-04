HDB Financial's ₹12,500cr IPO—what's the buzz around it

HDB Financial lends to retail customers and small businesses across India. They're big in vehicle and asset financing too. With more than 1,700 branches (many in smaller cities), their assets have grown over 23% each year—topping ₹1 lakh crore by FY25.

Investors are hopeful of good returns

HDB shares made their debut on July 2 at ₹835—a solid jump from the IPO price—and briefly hit ₹891 before dipping below issue price in August.

Even with some ups and downs since listing, investors are hopeful thanks to strong growth and expected returns of 2.2% on assets and nearly 15% on equity for FY25.