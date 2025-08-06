NSDL shares soar 10% on debut, hit record high
NSDL (National Securities Depository Ltd) just made its stock market debut, opening at ₹880 on the BSE—10% higher than its IPO price of ₹800.
The IPO was a big hit, oversubscribed by 41 times and raising ₹4,011 crore.
While some expected an even bigger jump, NSDL's listing still impressed and pushed its market value to ₹17,600 crore.
Hold NSDL shares for long-term gains: Experts
Market experts suggest holding onto NSDL shares for the long run because of its strong position in India's financial system.
Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities recommends existing investors stay put, while Saurabh Jain from SMC Global points out that new investors might want to wait for prices to settle a bit before jumping in.
NSDL has played a key role in modernizing how securities are traded in India since 1996, and this successful IPO shows it's still going strong.