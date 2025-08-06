NSDL shares soar 10% on debut, hit record high

Hold NSDL shares for long-term gains: Experts

Market experts suggest holding onto NSDL shares for the long run because of its strong position in India's financial system.

Prashanth Tapse from Mehta Equities recommends existing investors stay put, while Saurabh Jain from SMC Global points out that new investors might want to wait for prices to settle a bit before jumping in.

NSDL has played a key role in modernizing how securities are traded in India since 1996, and this successful IPO shows it's still going strong.