NSDL's profits stay flat, but its market share is booming

Why should you care?

If you're watching how money and investing are changing in India, this matters.

NSDL is pulling ahead even as profits hold steady—showing it can attract users and grow fast without burning out.

With individual and HUF holdings accounting for 66.5% of market share by total demat custody value as of December 2025, it hints at where the next wave of investors might come from.

For anyone curious about the future of finance here, NSDL's moves are worth keeping an eye on.