NSDL's ₹2,000cr IPO opens next week: Key details here
NSDL's IPO opens for public bidding from July 30 to August 1, with shares priced between ₹760-₹800 each.
The offer is a pure sale by existing big-name shareholders like IDBI Bank, NSE, SBI, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, and SUUTI.
What does NSDL do?
NSDL has been around since 1996 and is India's biggest and oldest securities depository.
Basically, it keeps track of who owns what in the stock market—handling demat accounts and making sure trades are settled smoothly.
It's regulated by SEBI and mainly competes with CDSL in this space.
IPO details, listing date, and GMP
If you're thinking of investing, the minimum bid is 18 shares (about ₹14,400).
Anchor investors get first dibs on July 29; allotment results come out August 4; listing is likely August 6.
NSDL shares are already trading at a premium in the gray market—hinting at possible listing gains—while rival CDSL's stock has dipped as the IPO approaches.