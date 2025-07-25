Sensex closes 100 points lower, Nifty settles just above 25,000

Bajaj Finserv and Bank of Baroda's earnings in focus

Not all sectors moved together—auto, IT, media, and metal took a hit, but pharma managed a small gain.

Expert Ajay Bagga pointed out that domestic investors helped steady things despite foreign selling.

Looking ahead, big company earnings (like Bajaj Finserv and Bank of Baroda) plus global events like US-China trade talks could shake things up further.

With Asian markets also mixed and India's next monetary policy update around the corner (August 6), it's shaping up to be an interesting few weeks for investors.