NSE and BSE closed April 14 for Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti
Business
Heads up, traders: NSE and BSE will be closed on April 14, 2026, for Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti. That means no action in equity or currency derivatives for the day.
If you're into commodity derivatives or electronic gold receipts (EGR), those will pick back up at 5:00pm after a morning pause.
Markets' next holiday is May 1
The next market holiday after April 14 is May 1 for Maharashtra Day.
So far this year, there have been six trading breaks, including Republic Day on January 26, with nine more to go like Bakri Id (May 28) and Christmas (December 25).
It's a good idea to keep these dates in mind when planning your trades.