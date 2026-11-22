NSE and BSE closed Nov 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti
Heads up: Both NSE and BSE will be closed this Tuesday, November 24, for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
No trading will happen in stocks or derivatives, including big names like Nifty 50 and Sensex.
Don't worry, markets are back to normal on Wednesday at 9:15am.
MCX pauses morning session resumes 5pm
MCX (where you trade things like gold and oil) is only pausing its morning session. Trading picks up again at 5pm
Since it's a settlement holiday too, some trade credits or withdrawals might show up late in your account.
If you're unsure about your trades, it's a good idea to check with your broker.
Next market break? Christmas Day!