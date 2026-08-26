NSE and BSE open Wednesday on Eid-e-Milad with deferred settlement
Business
Even though it's Eid-e-Milad, the NSE and BSE will be open for trading this Wednesday.
The catch? It's a settlement holiday, so while you can buy and sell stocks as usual, the actual transfer of money and shares won't happen until later.
Aug 25-26 trades settle Aug 27
If you trade on August 25 or 26, you'll need to wait until August 27 before you can sell those shares.
Also, currency markets are taking the day off, but commodity exchanges like MCX will keep running both sessions.
Heads up: the next full market holiday is September 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi.