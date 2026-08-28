NSE and BSE to remain open on Raksha Bandhan Friday
Business
Heads up: The NSE and BSE will be open as usual on Friday, August 28, even though it's Raksha Bandhan in some parts of India.
Since the festival isn't on the official 2026 market holiday list, all trading (equity, derivatives, currency, and tri-party repo) will run during normal hours.
MCX and NCDEX open as usual
Commodity exchanges like MCX and NCDEX are also business as usual that day.
Looking ahead, the next market break is for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, followed by holidays for Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and November 10.
Markets typically trade from 9:15am to 3:30pm with a pre-open session starting at 9am.