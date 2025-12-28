2026: Indian stock market will be closed on these dates
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced its holiday calendar for 2026. According to the schedule, the Indian stock market will be closed for trading on a total of 15 days throughout the year. In addition to these official holidays, there are four more days when markets will not operate due to weekends.
Holiday distribution
March sees maximum market holidays in 2026
Among the months, March has the most market holidays with three. April and May each have two. The other months with one holiday each are January, June, September, October, November, and December. Notably, major festivals like Independence Day and Diwali fall on weekends next year.
Holiday list
Full list of NSE holidays next year
The complete list of NSE holidays for 2026 is as follows: January 26 (Republic Day), March 3 (Holi), March 26 (Shri Ram Navami), March 31 (Shri Mahavir Jayanti). April 3 (Good Friday), April 14 (Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti), May 1 (Maharashtra Day), May 28 (Bakri Id). June 26 (Muharram), September 14 (Ganesh Chaturthi), October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), October 20 (Dussehra). Finally, November 10 (Diwali / Balipratipada), November 26 (Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev), and December 25 (Christmas).
Market update
Market performance last week
On Friday, December 26, the Indian equity market closed in the red as investors continued to pare positions amid mixed global signals and no fresh catalysts. The Sensex fell 367 points or 0.43% to settle at 85,041.45, while Nifty lost 0.38% to close at 26,042.30.