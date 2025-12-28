March has the most market holidays

2026: Indian stock market will be closed on these dates

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:20 pm Dec 28, 2025

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced its holiday calendar for 2026. According to the schedule, the Indian stock market will be closed for trading on a total of 15 days throughout the year. In addition to these official holidays, there are four more days when markets will not operate due to weekends.