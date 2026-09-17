NSE enables India's 1st tokenized corporate bonds, raises ₹1,000 cr

Big news from the finance world: NSE has enabled India's first-ever tokenized corporate bond issuances, collecting a total of ₹1,000 crore through its Electronic Bidding Platform.

This tech-forward move kicked off under SEBI's Regulatory Sandbox Framework.

REC Limited led the way on September 7 with a ₹500 crore issue, followed by Larsen & Toubro on September 9.