NSE explores self trading option ahead of IPO listing
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is gearing up for its IPO and might try something new to make its shares easier to buy and sell afterward.
It is exploring a plan to let its own shares trade on the NSE itself, something usually not allowed under current rules.
NSE to list 1st on BSE
NSE is looking at a "permitted to trade" option, which means shares could be traded without an official listing on its own platform.
For now, because of SEBI regulations, NSE will first list its shares on BSE.
Managing director and chief executive officer Ashishkumar Chauhan says they have not filed any applications yet but are keeping the door open.
NSE IPO priced ₹1,700-1,785
NSE's IPO is priced between ₹1,700 and ₹1,785 per share, valuing the company at about ₹4.4 lakh crore, a bit lower than earlier estimates.
Even so, there's been huge interest from both Indian and global investors, showing strong demand despite some regulatory hurdles around self-listing for exchanges like NSE and BSE.