NSE gets SEBI nod to launch IPO after 10-year wait

NSE aims to file paperwork by March

NSE's IPO will be an Offer for Sale (OFS)—so no new shares, just existing ones changing hands.

They aim to file paperwork in the coming months. Listing is likely around September-October 2026 (about 8-9 months after SEBI's nod).

The process involves a few months to prepare documents; the source estimates about 8-9 months from the NOC to launch the IPO.