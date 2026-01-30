NSE gets SEBI nod to launch IPO after 10-year wait
After 10 years of waiting, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) finally got SEBI's go-ahead for its IPO.
The approval follows NSE settling old regulatory cases that had blocked its listing since 2016.
NSE aims to file paperwork by March
NSE's IPO will be an Offer for Sale (OFS)—so no new shares, just existing ones changing hands.
They aim to file paperwork in the coming months. Listing is likely around September-October 2026 (about 8-9 months after SEBI's nod).
The process involves a few months to prepare documents; the source estimates about 8-9 months from the NOC to launch the IPO.
NSE's journey so far
Founded in 1992, NSE is India's biggest stock exchange by trading volume. It runs platforms for stocks and derivatives.
Settling those regulatory cases involved provisions of about ₹1,297 crore (plus an earlier deposit of about ₹100 crore)—hitting profits last quarter—but now clears the way for its public debut.