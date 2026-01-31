NSE to dilute 4-4.5% shares in upcoming IPO

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is likely to dilute 4-4.5% of its existing shares through an Initial Public Offering (IPO) , NSE's Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan announced today. He said the exchange has 1.91 lakh shareholders and is looking to get this percentage of shares from them for the IPO.

Market debut May go for fresh issuance of shares Chauhan also said that if the exchange doesn't manage to get this much shares, it may go for fresh issuance of shares for the IPO. He further added that it would take around seven to eight months for NSE's market debut. This comes after SEBI granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to NSE on Friday, paving the way for its long-awaited IPO.

Listing strategy Where will NSE's shares be listed? NSE first filed for an IPO in 2016 but withdrew amid a regulatory probe. Now, with settlement talks nearing closure and SEBI's approval in hand, India's largest stock exchange is closer than ever to its long-awaited market debut. When asked where NSE's shares would be listed, Chauhan said all possible exchanges except NSE itself. This is because shares listed on one exchange cannot be traded on the same exchange.

Advertisement