NSE IPO could sharply reduce India's unlisted shares market activity
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is about to go public, and experts say this could really shake up India's unlisted shares market.
Since NSE has made up nearly half of all trading in this space, its IPO threatens to trigger a sharp drop in activity, forcing platforms that deal in unlisted shares to find fresh opportunities.
Selective investor interest in new-age sectors
With big investors and funds often focusing on companies like NSE before they go public, things are set to shift.
As Rajan Shah, Founder, 3A Capital Services, puts it, "We expect interest in the unlisted market to remain selective as companies emerge across sectors such as space technology, aerospace, defense, data centers and other new-age industries."
So, expect more attention on new sectors like aerospace and defense as everyone looks for the next big thing.