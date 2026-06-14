NSE to file draft papers for its IPO next week

Market impact

Proposed IPO to be 1 of the largest public issues

The proposed IPO is expected to be one of the largest public issues in India's capital markets. The NSE, which has some 1.8 lakh shareholders, is valued at over ₹5 lakh crore in the unlisted market, according to market participants. In 2016, NSE had first filed draft offer documents to raise around ₹10,000 crore through an OFS by existing shareholders. However, SEBI withheld approval due to governance lapses and the co-location case.