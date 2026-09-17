NSE IPO opens as New India Assurance and IFCI gain
Business
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) kicked off its much-awaited IPO on Thursday, and it's already making waves.
Shares of New India Assurance (NIACL) shot up over 9% before settling at a solid 3.28% gain, while IFCI also saw a nice 2% bump.
Clearly, the market's excited.
Mid-morning NSE IPO 13% subscribed
By mid-morning, the IPO was already 13% subscribed: noninstitutional investors led with 22%, and retail investors weren't far behind at 17%.
NIACL stands to pocket around ₹1,874 crore by selling part of its NSE stake (which it bought for just 32 paise per share!),
while IFCI holds a 52% stake in SHCIL, which in turn owns a 4.4% stake in NSE.