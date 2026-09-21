NSE IPO raises ₹22,569 cr, fully subscribed by Day 2
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO entered its third and final day of bidding, raising a hefty ₹22,569 crore.
Demand was strong: investors bid for way more shares than were on offer, and the whole thing was fully subscribed by Day 2.
That said, the gray market premium (the extra people are willing to pay unofficially) slipped from an early high of ₹142 down to ₹48 per share.
Anchor investors locked in ₹6,746.18 cr
The IPO drew interest from all kinds of investors: big institutions snapped up nearly 1.59 times their quota, non-institutional folks went even higher at 1.89 times, and retail investors claimed about 81% of their share.
Before the main event, NSE had already locked in ₹6,746.18 crore from anchor investors, which shows there's real confidence behind this listing.
Now everyone's watching to see how shares will be allocated and how NSE performs once it hits the market.