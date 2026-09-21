NSE IPO raises ₹22,569 cr, fully subscribed by Day 2

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO entered its third and final day of bidding, raising a hefty ₹22,569 crore.

Demand was strong: investors bid for way more shares than were on offer, and the whole thing was fully subscribed by Day 2.

That said, the gray market premium (the extra people are willing to pay unofficially) slipped from an early high of ₹142 down to ₹48 per share.