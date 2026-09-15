NSE IPO to raise ₹22,600cr with global anchors expected
NSE is finally going public, and some big global names, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Franklin Templeton, and Fidelity International Ltd. are expected to participate as anchor investors.
The IPO plans to raise ₹226 billion (about $2.4 billion), with the anchor book opening on September 16.
Major international funds like Norges Bank Investment Management and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority are also expected to join the action.
Price band ₹1,700-₹1,785 amid funds' caution
The IPO price band is now set at ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share, a bit lower than earlier because of valuation worries.
Some heavyweights like Capital Group and BlackRock are likely to skip this round over those concerns.
Plus, NSE's options trading business is facing extra regulatory checks right now.
Subscriptions run from September 17-21, with a possible listing on September 24.