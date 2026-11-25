NSE joins India's top 10 most valuable companies with ₹5.73L/cr
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) just made it into the country's top 10 most valuable companies after its shares jumped 5.5% on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.
With a market cap now at ₹5.73 lakh crore, NSE has overtaken big names like L&T, LIC, and Infosys.
ICICI Securities 'Buy' boosts NSE shares
NSE now sits at ninth place by market value, right ahead of L&T.
This boost came after ICICI Securities gave NSE a "Buy" rating, pointing out its strong position and growth potential in India's markets.
On Wednesday, November 25 alone, NSE's stock climbed from ₹2,226 to close at ₹2,324.70, showing investors are feeling pretty confident about where it's headed next.