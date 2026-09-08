NSE likely to price IPO at ₹1,700-₹1,785 per share
Business
NSE is finally going public!
The National Stock Exchange is likely to price its IPO at ₹1,700 to ₹1,785 per share, which means the proposed range would value the company at as much as ₹4.42 trillion, lower than earlier plans.
Some shareholders decided not to sell at this new price, so the stake on offer might drop a bit to 5.5%.
NSE stake sale could raise ₹24,300cr
If all goes as planned, the sale of a 5.5% stake could raise about ₹24,300 crore by selling that 5.5% stake when subscriptions open next week (September 14-20).
Big names like Morgan Stanley, Temasek, and State Bank of India are among those selling shares.
This will be one of India's biggest IPOs ever.