NSE plans smaller IPO at ₹24,000-25,000cr after SEBI approval

NSE wants to wrap up the IPO before September 26, just ahead of Pitru Paksha, a time when new ventures are usually avoided.

Even with this big launch, NSE won't beat Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore concluded issue in October 2024 and will soon be outdone by Jio Platforms's massive ₹37,000 crore debut.

State Bank of India and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are among the shareholders proposing to sell a portion of their stakes in the IPO.

Meanwhile, NSE shares trade at ₹2,045 in unlisted markets; profits grew last quarter even as revenue dipped a bit.