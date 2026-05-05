NSE posts 15% FY2026 net profit drop to ₹10,302cr
Business
NSE just posted a 15% drop in net profit for FY2026, landing at ₹10,302 crore, down from last year's ₹12,188 crore.
Revenue also slipped by 3%.
The main reason? Trading activity cooled off after new rules were introduced to curb speculation.
Trading volumes fall, expenses rise 25%
The Market Pulse report shows equity cash market turnover fell 7%, with even bigger drops in derivatives trading.
Expenses shot up by 25%, partly due to pending SEBI settlements. Transaction charges and clearing income both took a hit too.
Still, NSE is keeping its final dividend steady at ₹35 per share, just like last year.