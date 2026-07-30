NSE posts 6.7% profit in June quarter amid U.S.-Iran trading
Business
NSE just reported a 6.7% jump in net profit for the June 2026 quarter, hitting ₹3,120 crore, thanks to more investor trading during the U.S.-Iran conflict.
This uptick shows how global events can shake up markets and draw people in.
NSE revenue up 13% boosts IPO
Revenue climbed 13%, with trading operations alone pulling in ₹4,100 crore.
These strong numbers are giving NSE's upcoming IPO a big push: existing investors are targeting a share sale of up to $3 billion later this year.
Plus, NSE got SEBI's nod to settle old regulatory cases by paying ₹1,490 crore, clearing a major hurdle for their share sale and showing they're moving past issues.