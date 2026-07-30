NSE Q1 FY27 profit rises 7% YoY to ₹3,120cr
Business
NSE just reported a solid 7% boost in profit for the first quarter of FY27, hitting ₹3,120 crore compared to last year's ₹2,924 crore.
The main drivers? Higher transaction charges and strong operating margins, so business is looking pretty healthy.
NSE submits draft IPO prospectus
Total income climbed 9% year-over-year to ₹5,252 crore, with transaction charges alone bringing in ₹3,623 crore.
Expenses went up a bit too, reaching ₹1,129 crore.
NSE also contributed a hefty ₹20,579 crore to government coffers this quarter.
And here's something big: they're gearing up for their IPO after submitting the draft prospectus to SEBI, so you might soon be able to own a piece of India's biggest stock exchange.