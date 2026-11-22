NSE restricts static IP access to retail algorithmic coders
The NSE just made it tougher for retail investors to use algorithmic trading, starting November 20, 2026.
Now, only those who actually code their own trading algorithms can get static IP access, so if you're just using someone else's algo or a plug-and-play solution, you're out of luck.
Exchange approved providers required
This update follows SEBI's earlier policies and is all about keeping things secure and transparent.
If you rely on third-party algos, you'll need to stick with exchange-approved providers so trades go directly through your broker.
Break the rules? There's a ₹5,000 penalty per client (and it goes up if you keep messing up), plus algo providers could even lose their approval with the exchange.